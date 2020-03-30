The Health Museum To Host Emergency Blood Drive From March 31 To April 3

This week, from Tuesday, March 31, 2020, to Friday, April 3, 2020, The Health Museum in partnership with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will hold an Emergency Blood Drive to alleviate some of the need created by virus in the local region at The Health Museum - located at 1515 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004. The emergency blood drive will take place daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment only, and all registrants will receive free passes to The Health Museum. To make an appointment, residents can visit http://www.giveblood.org/the-health-museum/.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center needs 800 to 1,000 daily donations in order to be able to provide blood and blood products to 170 hospitals in the local region.





