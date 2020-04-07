The Health Museum Donates 3,000 Face Masks And 3,000 Hand Gloves From DeBakey Cell Lab

Today, The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science donated 3,000 face masks and 3,000 hand gloves from its own DeBakey Cell Lab to medical staff at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

This comes on the heels of The Health Museum having hosted an emergency blood drive last week in collaboration with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to alleviate some of the need created by COVID-19 in the local region. The Health Museum's DeBakey Cell Lab is an interactive, seven lab station experience located within The Health Museum designed to introduce biology-based science to the public and to inspire future scientists and science-lab leaders in the medical field.

It is usually used as a learning space for students, individuals and groups. The Health Museum is currently closed to the public until further notice in response to COVID-19.

The face masks donated are standard medical face masks - not N95 masks.





