The Grand 1894 Opera House Presents Jaston Williams - DON'T BLAME THE CAR!

The Grand 1894 Opera House welcomes back one of Galveston's favorites -Jaston Williams -- for his annual summer outing and latest production - Don't Blame the Car! Performances are schedule for Saturday, August 10 at 2pm and 8pm. Tickets may be purchased at The Grand's Box Office, 2020 Postoffice Street, by calling 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or online at www.thegrand.com.

Jaston Williams's first driver's license read: "4 feet 11 and 85 pounds." He learned to drive from his mother who assured him that passing on the right was permitted even on a two-lane road. The day his father tried to teach him to drive a standard shift, he had to cut his son's lesson short and return home for bed rest! Look forward to hearing these hilarious stories, along with the one about the twirler who repeatedly injured herself with her own baton, and the true account of just why Jaston Williams holds a life-long grudge against potatoes. Recognized nationally as the co-author, co-star and co-producer of the four award-winning plays in the Greater Tuna cycle, Jaston will deliver another very special performance that is sure to leave you in stitches when he takes center stage!

Single tickets are available. Contact The Grand's box office at 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or visit The Grand at www.thegrand.com. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Grand 1894 Opera House is located at 2020 Postoffice Street in Galveston's historic downtown Cultural Arts District, and is recognized as "The Official Opera House of the State of Texas." All major credit cards accepted.





