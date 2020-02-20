The Ensemble Theatre Will Present Political Drama AUTUMN by Richard Wesley

The Ensemble Theatre will present political drama Autumn by award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and NYU professor Richard Wesley, and directed by Ensemble Theatre Artistic Director Eileen J. Morris.

Wesley has penned a number of theatricals now considered cult classics: in motion pictures, "Uptown Saturday Night" and "Let's Do It Again"; theatre and television films, "The Mighty Gents", which introduced TV audiences to Cuba Gooding, Jr. Wesley has also been recognized with many accolades and a number of stellar awards along the course of his 40-year body of work, including an Emmy. Currently, Wesley teaches at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in the Rita and Burton Goldberg Department of Dramatic Writing.

America's evolving political landscape has seen the emergence of younger candidates and a spectrum of highly mobilized social entrepreneurs seeking to create change through progressive ideals. This play explores the divide between old school and new school politicians and asks the question: What transitions must happen when the student is ready to become the leader?

Autumn tells the story of Franklyn Longley, a veteran big city mayor who is line to become the first Black governor of his state. He suddenly finds his place in history threatened when his party decides to throw its nomination behind a dynamic young politician who is also Black and just so happens to be the Mayor's protégé. This political drama explores the conflicts that arise when aspirations collide across a generational divide marked by sharply different political agendas.

Featured cast members include: Timothy Eric (FRANKLYN LONGLEY); Delali Potakey (MELISSA LONGLEY); Melissa J. Mayo (GOVERNOR); Jason E. Carmichael (ZACK DRAYTON); Derrick Brent II (RONALD DRAYTON); Trevor B. Cone (JEFFREY CALABRESE); and Lakeisha Randle (TRICIA JOHNSON).

Information:

When: Previews: Saturday, March 14, 2020: 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 15, 2020: 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020: 7:30 p.m.

Show Run: March 19 - April 12, 2020

Thursdays: 7:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sundays: 3:00 p.m.

****Opening Night and Media Reception Thursday, March 19, 2020 ***

Where: The Ensemble Theatre

3535 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

713-520-0055

www.EnsembleHouston.com

Ticket Prices: $26- $57

Special Pricing: Group Rates and Weekday Matinees for Schools Available





