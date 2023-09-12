THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to be Presented By Lone Star College-North Harris And Cash Carpenter Productions

8 Performances: October 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 at 8pm.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Richard O'Brien's legendary rock 'n' roll musical will celebrate 50 years of non-stop partying at Lone Star College-North Harris and Cash Carpenter Productions.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids - Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank'n'Furter. It is an adventure they'll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

The Rocky Horror Show is ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, and features timeless classics including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic thrusting show stopping Time Warp.

Click Here

Ticket Prices: $20.00 General Admission

Approved Prop Bags are available to purchase on the website.

Recommended age: 18+

Lone Star College-North Harris 2700 W.W. Thorne Blvd. Houston, TX 77073. (281) 765-7963




