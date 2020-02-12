Society for the Performing Arts Presents Lila Downs
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Latin music icon Lila Downs returns to Houston Friday, March 6, 2020, at 8 pm, at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts presented by Society for the Performing Arts (SPA).Lila Downs is acclaimed as one of the most influential artists in Latin America, known for her charismatic performances and for having one of the most distinctive voices in the world. Her own compositions combine genres and rhythms as diverse as Mexican rancheras and corridos, boleros, jazz standards, hip-hop, cumbia, and popular American music. Frequently her lyrics focus on justice, immigration and women's issues. Downs has been awarded six Grammy's and has received nine nominations. "We are thrilled to present Lila Downs in Houston this March," said a spokesperson for SPA. "She is just one of the amazingly talented female artists we are showcasing this spring and we are excited for her to share her artistry with Houston audiences." Tickets for Lila Downs start at $30 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.spahouston.org, by calling 713-227-4772 or in person at the courtyard level ticket office at Jones Hall located at 615 Louisiana St. Hours of operation: 9 am - 5 pm Monday-Friday. Prices are subject to change.