Society for the Performing Arts Presents Lila Downs

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Latin music icon Lila Downs returns to Houston Friday, March 6, 2020, at 8 pm, at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts presented by Society for the Performing Arts (SPA).

Lila Downs is acclaimed as one of the most influential artists in Latin America, known for her charismatic performances and for having one of the most distinctive voices in the world. Her own compositions combine genres and rhythms as diverse as Mexican rancheras and corridos, boleros, jazz standards, hip-hop, cumbia, and popular American music. Frequently her lyrics focus on justice, immigration and women's issues. Downs has been awarded six Grammy's and has received nine nominations.

"We are thrilled to present Lila Downs in Houston this March," said a spokesperson for SPA. "She is just one of the amazingly talented female artists we are showcasing this spring and we are excited for her to share her artistry with Houston audiences."





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

From This Author TV News Desk