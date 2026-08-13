Single Tickets to go Sale for BEYOND BROADWAY, LIVE AT THE FOUNDERS CLUB at the Hobby Center

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The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts reveald single tickets go on sale for all 2026-2027 Beyond Broadway, Live at the Founders Club and Houston Is Inspired series shows Monday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

Beyond Broadway brings top tier entertainment to Houstonians with intimate and engaging concert performances from Broadway’s biggest names. Beginning October 2026, the fourth season will include Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, and Audra McDonald.

Houston Is Inspired showcases new and bold performances rooted in Houston’s stories, culture, and creative spirit. Reflective of the Hobby Center’s commitment to be an active partner in strengthening Houston’s arts ecosystem, the organization continues to invest in local artists and serves as a portal for audiences to discover something new, unexpected, and distinctly Houston. Kicking off the new season is a mainstay on the international jazz scene, Houston’s own Jalen Baker with RePaved playing Dec. 4, 2026, in Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center.

Live at the Founders Club is an intimate live music club experience that celebrates jazz, world music, and the Broadway Songbook showcasing local, national and international talent in a format not commonly offered in Houston. The 2026–2027 Season introduces Signature Artists for the first time, which recognizes influential performers whose work has made a lasting impact on their fields. The inaugural group includes actress, singer, comedian, and SNL alum Ana Gasteyer; Grammy-nominated Brazilian musical icon Babel Gilberto; and acclaimed jazz pianist, composer, and MacArthur fellow Jason Moran.

“BEYOND BROADWAY” 2026-2027 SEASON LINE-UP:

Tituss Burgess in Concert | Oct. 24 & ADDED Oct. 25, 2026

An Evening with Audra McDonald | Jan. 16, 2027

Broadway, My Way with Norbert Leo Butz | Mar. 20, 2027 & ADDED Matinee

“HOUSTON IS INSPIRIED” 2026-2027 SERIES PERFORMANCES:

Jalen Baker | RePaved | Dec. 4, 2026

Musiqa | Looking Back, Looking Forward | Mar. 19, 2027

Harrison Guy featuring Urban Souls Dance Company | Gentrified: Where have all the porches gone? | Apr. 24, 2027

“LIVE AT THE FOUNDERS CLUB” 2026–2027 SEASON LINE-UP:

Orfeh's Off the Record with Steven Jamail | Sept. 10 & 11

An Evening with Ana Gasteyer (Signature Artist) | Oct. 1 & 2

Leo Sandoval and the Jazz Houston Allstars (Presented by the Hobby Center and Jazz Houston) | Oct. 8 & 9

Surrender: The Timeless Experience of the Music of India with Falu and Her Band | Oct. 29 & 30

The Devil I Knew with Nicole Zuraitis | Nov. 5 & 6

Evolution: Bringing Hot Gypsy Jazz into the 21st Century with Django Festival Allstars | Nov. 18 & 19

Bebel Gilberto: Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Tanto Tempo (Signature Artist) | Jan. 16 & 17

I’ve Gotta Be Me: A Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. with Sidney Dupont | Jan. 28 & 29

Bria Skonberg | Feb. 18 & 19

Reencuentros with Cecilia Duarte | Mar. 4 & 5

New York State of Mind with Ben Chavez | Mar. 25 & 26

Jason Moran Performs the Music of Duke Ellington: My Heart Sings (Signature Artist) | Apr. 22 & 23

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