SILENT SKY Presented By The Rice Players Opens Friday, April 5th

Silent Sky is a marvelous one act play by Lauren Gunderson which tells the story of Henrietta Leavitt, a brilliant woman who worked as a "computer" - not unlike the women in Hidden Figures - at the Harvard Astronomy Lab in the early 1900s.

Gunderson's play explores Henrietta's love of the stars, how she fought to have her voice heard in the male-centric laboratory, and how her research led to discoveries we are still talking about today. Performances will be at 8 pm April 5th, 6th, & 11th - 13th with a matinee performance at 3:00 pm on April 7th. The show is housed at Hamman Hall on Rice University campus.

Tickets are free and do not require reservations, but cash donations will be accepted at the door. Silent Sky is directed by Rachael Logue.





