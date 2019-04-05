SILENT SKY Presented By The Rice Players Opens Friday, April 5th

Apr. 5, 2019  

SILENT SKY Presented By The Rice Players Opens Friday, April 5th

Silent Sky is a marvelous one act play by Lauren Gunderson which tells the story of Henrietta Leavitt, a brilliant woman who worked as a "computer" - not unlike the women in Hidden Figures - at the Harvard Astronomy Lab in the early 1900s.

Gunderson's play explores Henrietta's love of the stars, how she fought to have her voice heard in the male-centric laboratory, and how her research led to discoveries we are still talking about today. Performances will be at 8 pm April 5th, 6th, & 11th - 13th with a matinee performance at 3:00 pm on April 7th. The show is housed at Hamman Hall on Rice University campus.

Tickets are free and do not require reservations, but cash donations will be accepted at the door. Silent Sky is directed by Rachael Logue.



Related Articles View More Houston Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Andres Orozco-estrada Leads The Houston Symphony In World Premiere Of Jimmy L Pez' AURORA Violin Concerto
  • Da Camera Presents WEINBERG AND MENDELSSOHN, May 10
  • UH Alumni Brett Cullen, Sally Mayes Return For World Premiere
  • Houston Symphony Premiers A New Multi-Sensory Experience
  • Theatre Under The Stars Houston Announces Cast for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY
  • SURVIVOR: THE DESTINY'S CHILD MUSICAL Will Premiere in Houston, and Eyes Broadway and West End Runs

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup