River Oaks Theatre Will Close After Landlord and Parent Company Unable to Reach a Deal

The River Oaks Theatre is set to close after its parent company made a proposal and received no response from the landlord, KHOU 11 reports.

The theater's lease was set to expire at the end of this month and Landmark Theatres said it presented a "fair and reasonable proposal" to landlord Weingarten Realty and asked for a response by Friday, but received no response.

"Landmark Theatres is disappointed to announce that there has been no response or acknowledgment of the revised proposal we submitted to Weingarten Realty this week," Landmark said in a statement. "In good faith, we presented a fair and reasonable proposal and asked for a response by close of business today. Unfortunately, there has been no response or even acknowledgement of this proposal, leaving us no choice, but continue with our preparation to leave our beloved home of 30 years."

