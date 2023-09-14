Review: Feminist Farce 'POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE' is a Joyful Rollercoaster of Hilarity While Asking Real Questions

Selina Fillinger's "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dubmass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive" is described as a "feminist farce", which I think is the best definition of this delectable piece. I stepped into the theater one moment, and boom! It was done, flying by, and what a joy it was.

The Seven Women Behind the POTUS

Photo by Melissa Taylor

This show follows seven women-- who are all connected to the POTUS as an employee or an intimate partner-- as they frantically try to clean up the political, social, and PR messes of the disastrous and clearly inept President of the United States. We never meet or see the POTUS, so you can fill them in with whatever leader you’d like, real or imaginary. This show ran on Broadway in 2022, and it has now found its way to Houston, Texas.

The writing and the plotline of the script can certainly be vulgar and nonsensical, but I don’t mind; I do not believe Fillinger was trying to take herself seriously when devising this piece. It is supposed to be outrageous and comedic, reminding us of an important message—that women belong in places of power just as much as men—within a sundae of delightful humor. The ending left me a bit disappointed and deflated since it ends with no conclusion, and the POTUS is still in charge. However, I suppose that is how life truly is; American women (and frankly, women around the world) are still in a state of reckoning. Change is still needed, and we are sitting in this time, wondering what our next move should be.

As an actress myself, I had a grand ol’ time watching the actors just have fun onstage and lose themselves. Embracing the comedy while staying true and serious about the characters' intentions is harder said than done! Helen Rios completed this task with ease while playing Stephanie. Stephanie is an intern who accidentally finds herself consuming drugs that make her go on a crazy trip, and Rios drives the comedy home with her impressive physical comedy and her fantastic facial expressions. I should have counted how many times she ran around the stage area; the amount of physical activity she completed simply impressed me! My favorite bit of hers was when she suddenly started speaking another language to a diplomat on the phone while being high. This achievement—which the president within the plot could not do sober—made me laugh out loud but also reminded us of a sad point. Many women who are qualified-- or honestly overqualified—for job positions have been turned down due to the stereotypes and expectations that are pinned on women.

I found this point—which Fillinger presents in the line “Why aren’t you President?” numerous times throughout the show—the thesis statement of the show. To develop such a raunchy comedy with such a necessary and timely message is exciting in my book.

Alexandra Szeto-Joe was my favorite actress to watch as she played Dusty, who quickly became my favorite character. I instantly wanted to reprise the role myself, but Szeto-Joe was simply perfect for this role. Dusty is the girlfriend/mistress of POTUS, and she is a farmgirl who also has a background of being the captain of a dance team. My favorite scene in the show is when all seven of the women in the show—who are trying to keep the POTUS successful and alive—are freaking out due to a calamity, and Dusty does a rousing dance routine and accompanying chant about staying positive, getting back up, and working hard. The audience and I certainly gave her lots of applause for her moving performance!

Every actress onstage played their role well. Kasi Love is hilarious as Bernadette, the POTUS’ drug-dealing sister. She was a perfect casting in my eyes, and her delivery of lines was so colorful and energetic. Her character was so different from every other character onstage, which I enjoyed. Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Jean, the press secretary, was also another great casting pick. She did a great job of playing off her fellow ladies onstage. Michelle Elaine plays Margaret, the first lady, with such grace and hilarity. Deborah Hope is Harriet, the chief-of-staff, and she commands the stage. Chris, a journalist, is presented to us by Jessica Jaye, and she delivers some monologues that touch on some poignant political truths. The whole cast seemed to have stunning synergy, and their chemistry sang throughout the performance

I really enjoyed how these ladies were fun, out-there, ecstatic, mad, sexual, and more onstage without apologies. I truly think that we women could take a note on this; we can be ourselves fully and unapologetically because no one gets to define us except for ourselves.

The Chaos of Trying to Keep the POTUS Alive

Photo by Melissa Taylor

The designs of the show paired so well with the piece. My praises go out to director Ashley Love, props designer Jodi Bobrovsky, scenic designer Laura Fine Hawkes, lighting designer Madeleine Reid, sound designer J. Salazar, and costume designer Leah Smith (an all-female/non-binary team, which is so cool and rarely seen!). I think my favorite part of the design was the set, with the huge seal of the POTUS hanging above us; Hawkes, you are incredible!

The night I spent watching this show was a joy. The show is less than 2 hours long and easily consumable, and it brings about laughs and temporary catharsis from the ever-real problems we face as women in the U.S. However—whether you identify as a woman or not--I would suggest this evening of delight and hilarity to anyone! Who doesn’t love a good farce? A touch of added feminism doesn’t hurt anyone, too.

Performances run through October 8th at Stages. The shows are Wednesdays-Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m, and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $48. Buy your tickets now by clicking on the corresponding button below!