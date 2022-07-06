Regional Premiere of THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS Added to Theatre Under the Stars 2022/23 Season

Today, Theatre Under The Stars announced changes to its upcoming 2022/23 Season including the addition of a brand new show.

TUTS previously announced the full season back in March, which included a co-production of a new show, The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation. However, the new show unexpectedly will not be traveling to Houston after all.

"We heard from the show's producers that due to the rising costs of materials among other things, The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation will not be touring to Houston," said Dan Knechtges, Theatre Under The Stars Artistic Director. "The road to bringing a new musical to life always has some unexpected twists and turns, and that's what is happening with the show."

However, in yet another unexpected turn of events, TUTS will be producing the regional premiere of The Secret of My Success. Based on the hit 1980s film that starred Michael J. Fox.

"We are all so excited to jump back into the world of this show. And at TUTS with Dan Knechtges, in particular!" said Gordon Greenberg, who along with Steve Rosen, wrote the book for the musical.

TUTS is partnering with Universal Theatrical Group (Wicked, Mean Girls) to create a brand-new production of the musical that has only performed in one other place, Chicago, where it was met with rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

"We're really excited to have this opportunity with Universal Theatrical Group," said Knechtges. "I will be directing and choreographing the production and we will also be casting it, so it's a great opportunity to showcase some of the incredible talent Houston has in a new show that has a really bright future."

Previously TUTS experienced a change with the two touring shows that were a part of the season with the musical theatre company now presenting productions of Chicago and Legally Blonde in the spring.

The full 2022/23 Season lineup is as follows:

THE THEATRE UNDER THE STARS 2022/23 SEASON

THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN' WITH THE MUSIC OF FATS WALLER IN AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'!!!

PROUDLY PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS - ONLY IN HOUSTON!

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL

Sept. 20 - Oct. 2 • The Hobby Center

Music by Fats Waller • Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horowitz • Created and Originally Directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. • Original Choreography and Musical Staging by Arthur Faria Musical Adaptations, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Luther Henderson • Vocal & Musical Concepts by Jeffrey Gutcheon • Musical Arrangements by Jeffrey Gutcheon & William Elliott • Originally produced by The Manhattan Theatre Club • Originally produced on Broadway by Emanuel Azenberg, Dasha Epstein, The Shubert Organization, Jane Gaynor & Ron Dante

Directed by Monique Midgette

A hot new production by Theatre Under The Stars of this Tony-Award-winning musical celebrating the music of Fats Waller and the music of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and 30s. Rousing, heartfelt, and bursting with the wit and energy of one of the most innovative periods in American music, it's one of the very best ever. Just for you, only from us.

REGIONAL PREMIERE! PROUDLY PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS - ONLY IN HOUSTON

THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS

Oct. 25 - Nov. 6 • The Hobby Center

Book by Gorden Greenberg and Steve Rosen,

Music and Lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler

Based on the Universal Pictures Film, Story by AJ Carothers

Directed and Choreographed by Dan Knechtges

Theatre Under The Stars is thrilled to be partnering with Universal Theatrical Group, the production company behind mega-hits like Wicked and Mean Girls, to bring you this fresh new take on a fabulous hit film, The Secret of My Success.

Based on the smash-hit Universal Pictures film starring Michael J. Fox, this hysterically funny and brilliantly conceived production is a wild look at redefining what success means to you when the world around you changes, corporate culture, ambition and making your own way in life. With an updated, modern day setting this is a magnificent new show and a gift for audiences.

A PRACTICALLY PERFECT PRODUCTION THAT WILL DELIGHT THE WHOLE FAMILY!

PROUDLY PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS - ONLY IN HOUSTON!

Disney's & Cameron Mackintosh's

MARY POPPINS

Dec. 6 - 24 • The Hobby Center

A musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs and Additional Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh

Directed & Choreographed by Dan Knechtges

Spend a jolly holiday season with Theatre Under The Stars and this eye-popping, spectacular and wonder-filled production of the Disney classic, Mary Poppins. Based on the Disney film and book by P.L. Travers, this brand-new production of the hit musical is certain to delight the child in all of us. Created especially for you and your family by Theatre Under The Stars. Don't Miss it!

COME ON BABE WHY DON'T WE PAINT THE TOWN AND ALL THAT JAZZ

PRESENTED IN HOUSTON EXCLUSIVELY BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS!

CHIGAGO

Feb. 7 - 19 • The Hobby Center

Music by John Kander,

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins / Script adaptation by David Thompson

After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder Chicago has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...Chicago.

OMG!!! LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL IS COMING TO THEATRE UNDER THE STARS!

PRESENTED IN HOUSTON EXCLUSIVELY BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL

April 11 - 23 • The Hobby Center

Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin

Book by Heather Hach

Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde - The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde - The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.

NO DAY BUT TODAY

PROUDLY PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS - ONLY IN HOUSTON!

RENT

May 16 - 28, 2023 • The Hobby Center

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a magnificent and sensational musical that has captured the hearts of millions of theatre fans around the world. Created for you by Theatre Under The Stars, this brand-new production will inspire you, move you, warm you, and leave you wanting more. A glorious production only at Theatre Under The Stars.

Tickets for Theatre Under The Stars 2022/23 Season are currently available by subscription. Season ticket holders enjoy a variety of perks including first access to seats, complimentary ticket exchanges, and savings on additional seats. Subscriptions for all or part of the six-show season are available now. Tickets for individual shows will be on sale starting July 11th. Visit TUTS.com/subscribe or call 713.558.8887 to learn more.