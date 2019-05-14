RELATIVELY SPEAKING Extended At MST

Main Street Theater (MST) has extended the run of Alan Ayckbourn's brilliant comedy, Relatively Speaking, through June 2. Added performances are June 1 at 7:30pm and June 2 at 3:00pm.

"It's just so, so funny," shares director Rebecca Greene Udden. "But if Ayckbourn hadn't constructed it so perfectly, it wouldn't work." This was Ayckbourn's first hit, even earning him a congratulatory telegram from Noël Coward. This smart, hilarious play about mistaken identities and motives will have audiences roaring with laughter while reflecting ever so slightly on the ups and downs of married life, the "fascinating intimations of the middle-class marital angst that was to become his speciality." (The Guardian)

The production opens Saturday night, May 4 at 7:30pm and runs through June 2 at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm through May 26 and June 1 at 7:30pm and June 2 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $39 - $48, depending on date, section, and availability. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Ginny and Greg are in love, and despite the awkward amount of unexplained flowers and chocolates oddly filling her flat, Greg proposes as Ginny is heading off for the day to see her parents - or so she says. Greg has found the address and manages to arrive first to surprise her and ask her father for her hand. The problem is, these are not, in fact, Ginny's parents! The "parents," Sheila and Philip, welcome Greg into their house, each thinking he is someone else. The unraveling of this hilarious mess is so well-constructed, it's no wonder Sir Noël wrote to Ayckbourn!

MST Executive Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden directs Relatively Speaking. The cast is Lindsay Ehhardt (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Coast of Utopia trilogy), Kara Greenberg (Wolf Hall, Enemies), Tom Prior (My Wonderful Day, Copenhagen (2004)), and Blake Weir (The Book of Will, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley).

The production design team includes Liz Freese (Set Design), John Smetak (Lighting Design), Paige Willson (Costume Design), Shawn W. St. John (Sound Design), and Rodney Walsworth (Properties Design). Debs Ramser is the production stage manager.





