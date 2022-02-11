Prairie View A&M University's Writer In Residence Nikki Giovanni Presents A Public Lecture

Prairie View A&M University's writer in residence Nikki Giovanni will be presenting a public lecture as part of PVAMU's "2022 African-American History Month Lecture and Culture Series" on Thursday, February 17, 2022 (6:30 p.m. CST). It will be streamed on the university's Youtube channel, https://www.youtube.com/pvamu.

Giovanni is a writer, activist, and one of the most celebrated African American poets. She's won numerous awards, including the Langston Hughes Medal and the NAACP Image Award. Named a "Living Legend" by Oprah Winfrey, her diverse body of work includes poetry anthologies, poetry recordings, non-fiction essays, and children's literature.

Her lecture coincides with the university's lecture and culture series theme, "African American Artists, Musicians, and/or Writers: Stimulating, Agitating, and Perpetuating Social Justice."

Public Address and Poetry Reading: Nikki Giovanni Speaks: In My Life and My Writing, the Unabashed Pursuit of Social Justice

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

Place: Youtube.com/PVAMU