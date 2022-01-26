Photos: Alley Theatre Presents HIGH SCHOOL PLAY: A NOSTALGIA FEST

High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest is now being presented at the Alley Theatre. Written by Vichet Chum and directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest plays in the Hubbard Theatre at the Alley Theatre now through February 13, 2022.

Tickets may be purchased to watch the digital distribution of a live taping, available from February 14, 2022 through February 27, 2022.

