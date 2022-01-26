Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Alley Theatre Presents HIGH SCHOOL PLAY: A NOSTALGIA FEST

Tickets may be purchased to watch the digital distribution of a live taping, available from February 14, 2022 through February 27, 2022. 

Jan. 26, 2022  

High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest is now being presented at the Alley Theatre. Written by Vichet Chum and directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest plays in the Hubbard Theatre at the Alley Theatre now through February 13, 2022.

Check out photos below!

For more information visit: https://www.alleytheatre.org/

Photo credit: Lynn Lane

Daniel Velasco, Mai Lee, Kaiya Scott, Ricardo Dávila and Jarred Tettey

Melissa Pritchett, Daniel Velasco, and Todd Waite

The cast

Mai Le, Sabrina Koss, Daniel Velasco, Todd Waite, Ricardo Dávila, and Jarred Tettey

Daniel Velasco

Jarred Tettey

(clockwise) Ricardo Dávila, Daniel Velasco, Sabrina Koss, Mai Le and Kiaya Scott

Sabrina Koss

The cast

Daniel Velasco and Sabrina Koss

Ricardo Dávila, Daniel Velasco, Sabrina Koss, Jarred Tettey, Mai Le, Kaiya Scott and Melissa Pritchett

Daniel Velasco and Jarred Tettey


