Photo/Video: First Look At Main Street Theater's LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET

Main Street Theater is partnering with Houston Area Visually Impaired Network and Loaves & Fishes for the production.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Main Street Theater (MST) is opening its Theater for Youth 2022-2023 season with Matt de la Peña's award-winning book Last Stop on Market Street. De la Peña is the first Latinx author to ever receive prestigious children's literature Newbery award for Last Stop on Market Street.

The Newbery is rarely awarded to picture books. De la Peña also won a Caldecott medal and was a Charlotte Zolotow Award Honor Book. "When we did The Watsons Go to Birmingham - 1963 last season," shares Vivienne M. St. John, MST Theater for Youth Artistic Director, "I heard some audience members saying how much they loved the story but wished that not all the stories about their history were about the Civil Rights movement or slavery. Last Stop on Market Street is a story that is playful and fun with all kinds of people celebrating their community."

Main Street Theater is partnering with Houston Area Visually Impaired Network and Loaves & Fishes for the production. In addition to the food drive MST is hosting for Loaves & Fishes (see below), the cast and crew of the production will also be volunteering at Loaves & Fishes.

Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older - grown-ups, too! All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $18 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for school groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)

Photo Credit: Art Ornelas / Ricornel Productions

The Cast of Last Stop on Market Street

The Cast of Last Stop on Market Street


