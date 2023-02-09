Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: See Jackie Burns & Ashley Pérez Flanagan in COWBOY BOB Promotional Image

The production runs March 3 – 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Feb. 09, 2023  

The new musical Cowboy Bob, created by Molly Beach Murphy of Galveston, Jeanna Phillips & Annie Tippe, with music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips, book and additional lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy, additional music by Alex Thrailkill, directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe and runs March 3 - 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Check out a promotional image of Jackie Burns and Ashley Pérez Flanagan below!

One wouldn't look twice at Peggy Jo. She's a good daughter, always tips, plays by the rules - but when she dons a fake mustache, sunglasses, and ten-gallon hat, she becomes "Cowboy Bob"- the slickest bank robber Texas has ever known. Inspired by actual events, this world-premiere musical tells the story of one of the FBI's most unusual suspects through the eyes of a chain-restaurant waitress desperate to buck her flavorless life and awaken to all that's possible. With a genre-bending score that shifts from country to punk to folk and indie rock, Cowboy Bob is a defiant rejection of the status quo, inviting audiences to take life by the reins, join the heist, and let it ride.

Jackie Burns and Ashley Perez Flanagan




DACAMERA Presents TRUE LIFE: A CELEBRATION OF POET ﻿ADAM ZAGAJEWSKI, February 27 Photo
DACAMERA Presents TRUE LIFE: A CELEBRATION OF POET ﻿ADAM ZAGAJEWSKI, February 27
On Monday, February 27 (7:30 pm), DACAMERA, a leading presenter and producer of chamber music, jazz and interdisciplinary work, and Inprint, a nonprofit literary organization, will join forces at The Menil Collection in Houston to host a heartfelt evening of poetry and music honoring the life and work of Adam Zagajewski (1945 – 2021), internationally renowned Polish poet and visiting member of the Houston community for nearly two decades.
Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents Stephen Kings MISERY Photo
Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents Stephen King's MISERY
Experience the heart-pounding tension of Misery as Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) envelops you in the narrative through an intimate staging of the tangled relationship between a trapped author and his psychotic fan.
Review: CHICAGO is Celebrating Its 25th Anniversary at Theatre Under the Stars with New, R Photo
Review: CHICAGO is Celebrating Its 25th Anniversary at Theatre Under the Stars with New, Rousing Energy
Show after show, CHICAGO makes the crowd roar and come to their feet, energizing all with its storytelling, dancing, and glamor. There is no wonder why CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations over the years, and the show is still rousing audiences in its 25th-anniversary tour stop at Houston!
Professor Paul Liptz, 2023 Horvitz Scholar in Residence, Comes to The Evelyn Rubenstein JC Photo
Professor Paul Liptz, 2023 Horvitz Scholar in Residence, Comes to The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC This Month
​​​​​​​The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC (the J) Professor Paul Liptz will speak on Israel at 75: The Fascinating Story of Modern Israel as this year's Bunny and Leo Horvitz Scholar-in-Residence, Feb. 13- 28.

