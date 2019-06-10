Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE

Flying saucers and saucy psychics and the living dead! OH MY!



Everybody thinks that Edward D. Wood Jr. created the worst movie ever made when he filmed Plan Nine From Outer Space. However, the truth is stranger than science fiction! Coming this June, the totally (un)real story is finally revealed in The Man with the Plan: Filmmakers from Outer Space! by Bryan Maynard.



Studio 101, 1824 Spring Street, Houston, Texas 77007. Tickets: $25, Students/Seniors/CMR: $15. Email: conemanprod@gmail.com to make reservations!





