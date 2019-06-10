Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE

Jun. 10, 2019  

Flying saucers and saucy psychics and the living dead! OH MY!

Everybody thinks that Edward D. Wood Jr. created the worst movie ever made when he filmed Plan Nine From Outer Space. However, the truth is stranger than science fiction! Coming this June, the totally (un)real story is finally revealed in The Man with the Plan: Filmmakers from Outer Space! by Bryan Maynard.

Studio 101, 1824 Spring Street, Houston, Texas 77007. Tickets: $25, Students/Seniors/CMR: $15. Email: conemanprod@gmail.com to make reservations!

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE
Ed Wood: Jonathan Moonen

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE
Criswell: Steve Carpentier

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE
Allan Smithee: Timothy Eggert

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE
Aileen Smithee: Kacie Adams and Amanda Maynard (alternate performances)

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE
Exalted Supreme Leader: Wayne White

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE
Tor Johnson: John Raley

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE
Vampira: Laura Bellomy

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE
Klein & Kelton: Keenan Chiasson & Sam Denomy

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE
Bela 2: Wayne White



Related Articles View More Houston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: World Premiere Of The MAN WITH THE PLAN: FILMMAKERS FROM OUTER SPACE
  • Free Houston Symphony Concerts Announced At Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Mildred's Umbrella Announces 2019-2020 Season
  • Review Roundup: JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY at TUTS; What Did The Critics Think?
  • The Ensemble Theatre Elevates The Life Of Icon Josephine Baker In Musical JOSEPHINE TONIGHT
  • Harpist Rachel Lee Hall Wins 2019 Houston Symphony Ima Hogg Competition

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup