Photo Flash: JOSEPHINE TONIGHT at The Ensemble Theatre
The Ensemble Theatre elevates the life of Josephine Baker in season finale biographic musical Josephine Tonight, starring actress Dequina Moore, with opening night and media reception, Thursday, June 27, 2019, 6:30 p.m. 3535 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002.
Josephine Tonight book and lyrics were written by Sherman Yellen with music by Wally Harper. The Ensemble Theatre's musical duo, director & choreographer Patdro Harris, and musical director Chika Kaba Ma'atunde, have returned to Houston bringing their flare to another story.
"We are both very excited to join The Ensemble Theatre in celebrating the life of Josephine Baker through this work," says Harris. "DeQuina is a perfect choice to demonstrate Ms. Baker's talent and her strength as an activist."
Previews: June 22, 23, and 26 2019
Show Runs: June 27- July 28, 2019
Performance Days and Times: Thursdays: 7:30 p.m; Fridays: 8:00 p.m; Saturdays: 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m; and Sundays: 3:00 p.m.
Tickets Available Online: www.EnsembleHouston.com
For Information Call: 713-520-0055
Check out photos of the production below:
Photo credit: David Bray
