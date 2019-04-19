Photo Flash: First Look At CRIMES OF THE HEART At Alley Theatre
Renowned playwright and director Theresa Rebeck (Alley's Fool, All My Sons) returns to the Alley to direct an all local cast of Crimes of the Heart. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play runs April 12 - May 5, 2019 in the Alley's Hubbard Theatre. Tickets are available at alleytheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 713.220.5700.
Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle Award, Beth Henley's first professionally produced play brings audiences to the Mississippi home of the Magrath sisters. Babe has just shot her husband because she didn't like his looks. This brings middle sister Meg back to town from Los Angeles, where she is unsuccessfully pursuing a music career. And poor Lenny, everyone has forgotten her birthday! Warm-hearted, irreverent, and imaginative, Crimes of the Heart teems with humanity as the sisters forgive the past, face the present, and embrace the future.
The Crimes of the Heart cast is comprised of all local actors. The cast includes Alley Resident Acting Company members Dylan Godwin (Twelfth Night, The Mousetrap) as Barnette Lloyd, Melissa Pritchett (Describe the Night, The Mousetrap) as Lenny Magrath, and Jay Sullivan (Quack, Holmes and Watson) as Doc Porter. Rounding out the cast are local actors Chelsea Ryan McCurdy (A Christmas Carol, All My Sons) as Meg Magrath, Skyler Sinclair (AD Players: Around the World in 80 Days, Harvey) as Babe Botrelle, and Bree Welch (Alley's A Christmas Carol, Main Street Theater: The Revolutionists) as Chick Boyle, who is also the Alley's Company Manager.
Photo Credit: Lynn Lane
Skyler Sinclair as Babe Botrelle, Melissa Pritchett as Lenny Magrath and Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Meg Magrath
Skyler Sinclair as Babe Botrelle and Chelsea Ryan McCurdy
Skyler Sinclair as Babe Botrelle, Melissa Pritchett as Lenny Magrath, Dylan Godwin as Barnette Lloyd and Chelsea Ryan McCurdy
Dylan Godwin as Barnette Lloyd, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Meg Magrath and Skyler Sinclair as Babe Botrelle
Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Meg Magrath, Melissa Pritchett as Lenny Magrath and Skyler Sinclair as Babe Botrelle
Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Meg Magrath and Jay Sullivan as Doc Porter
Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Meg Magrath , Melissa Pritchett as Lenny Magrath and Skyler Sinclair as Babe Botrelle
Melissa Pritchett as Lenny Magrath and Skyler Sinclair as Babe Botrelle
Dylan Godwin as Barnette Lloyd and Skyler Sinclair as Babe Botrelle
Skyler Sinclair as Babe Botrelle
Skyler Sinclair as Babe Botrelle and Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Meg Magrath
Bree Welch as Chick Boyle, Melissa Pritchett as Lenny Magrath and Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Meg Magrath
Bree Welch as Chick Boyle, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Meg Magrath, Skyler Sinclair as Babe Botrelle and Melissa Pritchett as Lenny Magrath
Melissa Pritchett as Lenny Magrath and Bree Welch as Chick Boyle