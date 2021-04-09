Photos: BLACK BROADWAY MEN Provide Disaster Relief Funds to Those Affected by Texas Snowstorm

On Friday, April 2nd, BLACK BROADWAY MEN spearheaded an in-person ceremony presenting $5,500.00 in funds raised through GOFUNDME to provide assistance for those affected by the Texas snowstorm. Black Broadway Men partnered with Houston CARES, an affiliate of the National CARES Mentoring Movement and LUCILLE'S 1913 to provide much needed supplies, support and food, respectively, to children and families in need.

See photos below!

Present at the event were Chef Lawrence Walker (Culinary Director; LUCILLE'S 1913), Chef Chris Williams (Founder; LUCILLE'S 1913), Kimberly Elam (Managing Director; HOUSTON CARES), Anthony Wayne (Founder; BLACK BRODWAY MEN) & Philanthropist/Arts Activist Reggie Van Lee.



In addition, $500.00 of the collected funds was awarded as a relief grant to a Black man in Houston's theatre community who suffered loss in the storm. The award winner was UWAZI ZAMANI. While suffering tragedy in the midst of the storm, Uwazi's story of resilience and perseverance to continue his art evoked passion, determination and strength. We congratulate Uwazi and look forward to having his legacy be a part of even more from BLACK BROADWAY MEN.