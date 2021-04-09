Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: BLACK BROADWAY MEN Provide Disaster Relief Funds to Those Affected by Texas Snowstorm

Present at the event were Chef Lawrence Walker, Chef Chris Williams, Kimberly Elam, Anthony Wayne, and Philanthropist/Arts Activist Reggie Van Lee.

Apr. 9, 2021  

On Friday, April 2nd, BLACK BROADWAY MEN spearheaded an in-person ceremony presenting $5,500.00 in funds raised through GOFUNDME to provide assistance for those affected by the Texas snowstorm. Black Broadway Men partnered with Houston CARES, an affiliate of the National CARES Mentoring Movement and LUCILLE'S 1913 to provide much needed supplies, support and food, respectively, to children and families in need.

See photos below!

Present at the event were Chef Lawrence Walker (Culinary Director; LUCILLE'S 1913), Chef Chris Williams (Founder; LUCILLE'S 1913), Kimberly Elam (Managing Director; HOUSTON CARES), Anthony Wayne (Founder; BLACK BRODWAY MEN) & Philanthropist/Arts Activist Reggie Van Lee.


In addition, $500.00 of the collected funds was awarded as a relief grant to a Black man in Houston's theatre community who suffered loss in the storm. The award winner was UWAZI ZAMANI. While suffering tragedy in the midst of the storm, Uwazi's story of resilience and perseverance to continue his art evoked passion, determination and strength. We congratulate Uwazi and look forward to having his legacy be a part of even more from BLACK BROADWAY MEN.

Photo credit: David Wright

Anthony Wayne
Anthony Wayne

Chef Chris Williams, Anthony Wayne & Kimberly Elam
Chef Chris Williams, Anthony Wayne & Kimberly Elam

Chef Chris Williams, Kimberly Elam & Anthony Wayne
Chef Chris Williams, Kimberly Elam & Anthony Wayne

Chef Chris Williams, Kimberly Elam
Chef Chris Williams, Kimberly Elam

Anthony Wayne, Reggie Van Lee & Kimberly Elam
Anthony Wayne, Reggie Van Lee & Kimberly Elam

Uwazi Zamani
Uwazi Zamani

Chef Chris Williams & Anthony Wayne
Chef Chris Williams & Anthony Wayne

Chef Chris Williams & Anthony Wayne
Chef Chris Williams & Anthony Wayne

Chef Chris Williams, Kimberly Elam, Reggie Van Lee, Renita Simmons Burton, Tamia Wilson & Anthony Wayne
Chef Chris Williams, Kimberly Elam, Reggie Van Lee, Renita Simmons Burton, Tamia Wilson & Anthony Wayne

Anthony Wayne & Kimberly Elam
Anthony Wayne & Kimberly Elam


