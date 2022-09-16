Performing Arts Houston Presents DIAVOLO | Architecture In Motion(R)

Performing Arts Houston announces the return of DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion to Houston for the first time since 2015, for a two-evening engagement at Jones Hall, October 14-15, 2022.

The Los Angeles-based creative production company rose to fame as a Top 10 Finalist on NBC's America's Got Talent. Performances on both evenings will begin at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $34, at performingartshouston.org/diavolo. Given the significance of DIAVOLO's Veterans Project, tickets for active and retired military and their families are just $30.

The program includes DIAVOLO's popular masterwork Trajectoire, featuring a 3,000-pound boat made of wood, aluminum, and steel, and the Houston premiere of S.O.S. Signs of Strength. Trajectoire has been an audience favorite since its creation over twenty years ago. For almost ten years, DIAVOLO has built their Veterans Project's and its central work, S.O.S, features a cast of military veterans and civilian performers. Using DIAVOLO's style of movement, the goal of S.O.S is to serve as a movement program that helps military veterans restore personal strength, prompts reflections on their service, their motives for enlisting, and their experience in deployment. Both works feature the innovative "no-holds-barred" style of movement DIAVOLO is known for.

Led by Artistic Director and choreographer Jacques Heim, DIAVOLO explores innovative live experiences through meticulously designed architectural structures and intensely physical choreography.

Two special events will accompany DIAVOLO's performances in October. Following the performance on Friday, October 14, ticket holders are invited to join members of DIAVOLO for an Opening Night Party, including cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and an on-stage tour of the set. Opening Night Party tickets are $100, with proceeds benefiting Performing Arts Houston's Education and Community Engagement Programs.

At the Friday, October 14 performance, DIAVOLO Artistic Director Jacques Heim will be presented with the U.S. Army's Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, one of the nation's highest military awards bestowed upon civilian leaders for exemplary work in service to the U. S. Army. The DIAVOLO Veterans Project is recognized as a pioneering practice in the use of community-based arts engagements to help restore the personal strengths of military veterans transitioning back into society and the workplace after military service. General Paul E. Funk, II, as the Commanding General of U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command, recognizes the major contribution of Heim's work targeted to ease transition challenges of Post 9/11 era military veterans through the use of movement arts workshops and public performances nationally, and has commissioned Dr. Art DeGroat, Lieutenant Colonel Retired, U.S. Army to present this award to Heim.

Participate in an exhilarating master class with the cast of DIAVOLO on October 15 in the Jones Hall rehearsal room at 1:00 pm. Attendees can sharpen their dance, acrobatic, and gymnastics skills, and work on technique used in DIAVOLO's signature style. For registration information, please contact education@performingartshouston.org.

For over 55 years, Performing Arts Houston has connected audiences with exceptional artists through diverse performances and learning experiences throughout Houston communities and schools. We welcome all to ignite and cultivate passion for the performing arts and explore the vast landscape of artistic expression to discover new understanding about ourselves, create community, inspire dialogue, and enrich our world. More at performingartshouston.org

Tickets start at $34. Tickets can be purchased through the Performing Arts Houston website at performingartshouston.org or by calling our box office at (713) 227-4772. In celebration of military service, tickets for retired and active military and their families are $30.