Peoples St. Block Party Weekend Reignites Creativity in Downtown Corpus Christi This July

Just in time for the City's first 4th of July Weekend post pandemic, the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District and Latin Grammy nominated Producer EL Dusty are partnering to bring a weekend long activation to Peoples Street to reestablish this iconic block as a forefront of creativity in Downtown Corpus Christi.

Following the CCDMD's ArtWalk Block Party that will close the 400 block of Peoples Street on July 2nd, PRODUCE will keep the party going by curating music, artists, and vendors, bringing life back to the center stage of our thriving artistic community on July 3rd and 4th. The weekend will feature special performances by El Dusty himself, along with the grand re-opening of PRODUCE GOODS & PRODUCE GALLERY.

While CCDMD held ArtWalk virtually in 2020 and hosted Pop-Ups! in May and June, July will be the return of a full-fledged ArtWalk throughout Downtown Corpus Christi. On Peoples Street, the PRODUCE Team will unveil their new shop front with clothing and designs from artists in the coastal bend. The Peoples Street ArtWalk Block Party will close with a special live performances by El Dusty and other artists from around the city and state. (5pm-9pm)

Saturday, July 3rd will be the "PRODUCE PICNIC". PRODUCE PICNIC will bring local cinema and local food to the Downtown district. Inviting city residents and guests to bring blankets and ice chests for a shaded, picnic-like experience on turf terrain provided for seating. A giant LED screen will be presented to showcase local short films and projects that highlight our cities importance. Featuring films and visual projects to the fore front of the art scene, something yet to be seen in this community. This event will be hosted by the creators of local web series "Yikes", Cris Olvera, Ryan Monroy, and Ricky Martinez. (5pm-9pm)

Sunday, July 4th will be the "People's Market". People's Market will be interactive with outdoor concerts and outdoor art installations, as well as plenty of vendors from around the city, brought to you by Vintage 2020. With the PRODUCE spin, we will include outdoor art shows and the grand opening of PRODUCE GALLERY. The night will include music sets from local DJ's. (12am-4pm)