Opera in the Heights Returns to Live In-Person Events With Two Upcoming Concerts

Opera in the Heights will return to live events this April with a pair of outdoor concerts at the White Oak Music Hall. The concert will feature several of the company's celebrated rising star singers and the acclaimed OH! Orchestra conducted by artistic director Eiki Isomura. These socially-distanced concerts of the combined highlights from Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor and Mozart's Marriage of Figaro will be presented in place of the originally planned staged productions at Lambert Hall.

In the company's pursuit of the safest possible venue at this time for our audience and artists, OH! will be presenting at the White Oak Music Hall Lawn. The venue has been presenting its so-called GRID Concert Series in accordance with the City of Houston's reopening guidelines with social-distancing built into the layout.

The concert will feature the combined highlights of "Lucia" and "Figaro," including some of the most iconic moments in all of opera, such as the famous "Lucia" sextet and "mad scene," and the moving finales to the second and fourth acts of "Figaro."

Performance dates are Saturday, April 24th at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 25th at 4pm. Grid prices are $125-$300.

Learn more at https://www.operaintheheights.org/oh-at-womh-2020-21.