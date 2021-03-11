Negotiation Talks Begin Once Against to Save the River Oaks Theater

Negotiations have begun once again to try to save the River Oaks Theatre in Houston, Houston Chronicle reports.

The theatre's operators Landmark Theatres, and property owners Weingarten Realty, have begun talks once again, according to president and chief operating officer Paul Serwitz.

"Actually, as of yesterday, we did engage in a discussion with them. So it's early and that's good sign," he said. "And we're pleased to get to that point. That's been part of the problem in recent months is just an inability to connect with them or get responses from them about the future of the theater and our lease there."

He believes that the renewed interest is due to the support the theater has received from the community.

"I think the recent publicity around the theater has generated a dialogue, so we're happy about that," he said. "We're just trying to find a solution so that we can stay in the theater and continue to operate it as it has been for so long...We made them aware mid-year last year that we wanted to be part of anything they choose to do, to stay in that location. If it included a redevelopment or a remodeling or a renovation of the (River Oaks Shopping) Center, we'd like to be part of it and get into a long-term deal to extend our stay."

Serwitz is hoping that, if the theatre survives, it can be renovated a bit.

"The theater is certainly at a point in its life where a remodeling or renovation would be terrific," he said. "We'd love to enter into that but that all hinges on what happens in the near future with regard to our staying there. Hypothetically, if things get resolved and we are able to remain in the theater on a new, longer- term basis, we would certainly address how to spruce it up."

