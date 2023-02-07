National Youth Theater to Present SEUSSICAL in March
National Youth Theater is set to present Seussical, a magical journey into the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss.
Immerse yourself in the world of all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. A fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza, Seussical will be sure to bring a smile to the faces of children of all ages!
The directorial team for Seussical includes director Aimee Bowles (BroadwayWorld Houston Award Winner), assistant director Shana Manna, vocal director David Horn, choreographer Carla Prescott (BroadwayWorld Houston Award Winner), and assistant choreographer Mirra Cabote.
FEATURED CAST:
Cat in the Hat: Gavin Cabote of Spring
Jojo: Hudson Terrill of Tomball
Horton the Elephant: Canaan Bowles of Tomball
Gertrude McFuzz: Rory Amos of Conroe
Mayzie La Bird: Laura Cole of Magnolia
Sour Kangaroo: Eve Cox of Conroe
Baby Kangaroo: Saylor Parks of Conroe
PERFORMANCES:
Seussical
Concordia Lutheran High School
700 E. Main Street, Tomball 77375
March 10 at 7 p.m.
March 11 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
March 12 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Tickets for Seussical can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.