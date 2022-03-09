National Youth Theater to Present CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

National Youth Theater has announced their upcoming production of the high-flying, fun adventure of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Take a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming's children's book, and featuring an unforgettable score by The Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is one family-friendly blockbuster that audiences will find "Truly Scrumptious."

An eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap with the help of his children, Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car has magical properties, including the ability to float and take flight. Trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself. The family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and batty Grandpa Potts to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher.

The talented cast, comprised of ages 8-19, presents the show April 28-May 1, at Lone Star College, Tomball Performing Arts Center located at 30555 Tomball Parkway in Tomball. The directorial team includes director Lisa Morales, vocal director Kristel Williams, choreographer Jenny Moyado, assistant vocal/choreographer Shana Manna, and directing intern Savannah Alexander.

FEATURED CAST:

Caractacus Potts: Ethan Saet, Cypress

Truly Scrumptious: Isabella Barosh, Montgomery

Jeremy Potts: Finnly Pogue, Spring

Jemima Potts: Tessa Eads, Tomball

Grandpa Potts: Zach Foster, Hockley

Baron Bomburst: Davison Huber, Houston

Baroness Bomburst: Avery Ditta, Magnolia

The Child Catcher: Tobias Clark, Magnolia

Performances:

· Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

· Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

· Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

· Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.