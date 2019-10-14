National Youth Theater Presents Disney's FROZEN JR.

National Youth Theater (NYT) announces their upcoming production of Frozen JR., the 2018 Broadway musical that brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

The talented cast, comprised of ages 8-19, presents the show November 15-17 at Lone Star College - Tomball, Performing Arts Center located at 30555 Tomball Parkway in Tomball. The directorial team includes director Lisa Morales, assistant director Erika Gallegos, vocal director Jim Halford, and choreographer Jenny Gallegos.

Performances:

Friday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.nationalyouththeater.org. Online tickets are $15; groups of 15+ are $12.

National Youth Theater (NYT) is a Christian Ministry with the mission of engaging students in life changing experiences through the performing arts. NYT's goal is to help encourage and grow kids to become confident, engaged Christian adults. NYT provides an environment that encourages a sense of belonging and promotes training to recognize, honor, and acknowledge the gifts of each child.





