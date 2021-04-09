Miller Outdoor Theatre Reopens on May 1

The Miller Outdoor Theatre has announced it is reopening on May 1. To prepare guests to return, the theatre has announced the "Miller Two-Step" which teaches guests about the pandemic-related changes that have been made.

Ticketing:

Tickets will be available here beginning 9:00 AM one week prior to the performance date. Online tickets will be available until 12:00 PM on the day of the performance. Tickets are still free! Tickets are only for covered seating. No ticket is required for the Hill. Covered seating is limited due to social distancing. You must sit in your assigned seat.

No seats will be released 5 minutes before show: unoccupied seats will NOT be released at any time prior to performance time.

Temperatures will be checked prior to entry for covered seating. The Hill will be sectioned into pods with a maximum of 10 people per group.

For those with disabilities or those who do not have access to the internet or a printer call 832-487-7123. The Box Office will open an hour and a half before the performance.

Safety Protocols:

Face coverings/masks are required for all attendees in both the seats and on the hill, unless eating or drinking

If you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask or if you don't want to wear a mask, watch performances online from the safety of home. You can do that here

Many evening performances will be simultaneously live streamed to make it possible for those who did not secure tickets or are not able to attend to enjoy the free performances

Temperatures will be checked prior to entry to the covered seats and attendees will receive a wrist band to indicate screening has taken place.

For more information on new policies and protocols click here.