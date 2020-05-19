Miller Outdoor Theatre Cancels all Performances Through July

KTRK has reported that Miller Outdoor Theatre has canceled all performances through end of July due to the ongoing health crisis.

Check out the full story HERE.

Miller Outdoor Theatre released the following statement:

"After careful consideration, and with the safety of our attendees, staff and performing arts partners in mind, we have decided that all performances will be cancelled through the end of July. We are working to identify new dates for all those companies that are able to move to later dates this season. These decisions have not been easy to make and we appreciate your continued support through these trying times. Visit www.milleroutdoortheatre.com for further information."

