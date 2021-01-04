Mildred's Umbrella Presents THE DROWNING GIRLS

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company continues their digital 2020-2021 season with the video release of THE DROWNING GIRLS by Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson, and Daniela Vlaskalic.

Originally produced for the stage in 2015, THE DROWNING GIRLS was one of our favorite and most highly acclaimed shows. This moody, experimental production combines poetry and stagecraft to revisit the true horror story of the "Brides in the Bath Murders" from early 20th century England, allowing the victims - Alice Burnham, Margaret Lofty and Bessie Mundy - to speak once again.

Director Jon Harvey's masterful execution combined with chameleon-like performances from Patricia Duran (AEA), Courtney Lomelo and Miranda Herbert, and ethereal music by Andy McWilliams earned raves from audiences in its original run and this video release promises to drop viewers back into that provocative, visceral experience. The show is FREE, but registration is required for licensing reasons.

The production is available for flexible online viewing January 11 - February 6, 2021.

For tickets or more information, please visit www.mildredsumbrella.com.