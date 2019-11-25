Main Street Theater Adds Two Performances of THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY Due to Popular Demand

Regency romance is back for the holidays at Main Street Theater (MST) with Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley-a companion piece to the duo's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley which delighted Houston audiences at MST during the last 2 seasons. Both plays are set in the world of Jane Austen's popular novel, Pride and Prejudice. The Wickhams is all about what's happening downstairs in the servants' quarters while the actions of Miss Bennet were taking place upstairs!

Opening night is Saturday, November 23 at 7:30pm, and the production runs through December 22 at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. However, the production is selling out, so Main Street has added 2 performances: Sunday, December 8 at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 14 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $36 - $55, depending on date, section, and availability. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

As the events of Miss Bennet unfold upstairs at Pemberley, the servants below stairs find themselves in the midst of a different holiday scandal. An unwelcome visitor has stumbled into the hall in the middle of the night-Mr. Darcy's nemesis and Lydia's incorrigible husband, Mr. Wickham! The bustling housekeeper, Mrs. Reynolds, Cassie, the resilient new serving girl, and Brian, the helplessly romantic groomsman, must each balance their holiday preparations with keeping Wickham confined. But before long, everything reaches a boiling point, festivities spiral into chaos, and the truth comes to light! An utterly delightful holiday tale.

Robin Robinson, who has directed at MST for years, most recently The Last Wife, directs the production. The cast includes Alan Brincks (Private Lives, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley), Claire Hart-Palumbo (Silent Sky, The Year of Magical Thinking, and many more plus many directing credits at MST including Miss Bennet), Leslie Lenert (Wolf Hall, Bring Up the Bodies), Alyssa Marek (Enemies), Skyler Sinclair (Private Lives, The Secretary, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley), Blake Weir (Relatively Speaking, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Last Wife, Wolf Hall, Bring Up the Bodies), Nathan Wilson (Wolf Hall, Bring Up the Bodies).

The production design team includes Ryan McGettigan (Set Design), Eric Marsh (Lighting Design), Donna Southern Schmidt (Costume Design), Janel Badrina (Sound Design), and Rodney Walsworth (Properties Design). Julie Pare is the production stage manager.

Now in its 44th Season, Main Street Theater provides live theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces intellectually and emotionally engaging professional productions for adults in the heart of the Rice Village and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas, reaching over 150,000 audience members each season; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 - high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, and the Texas Commission on the Arts.





