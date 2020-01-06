MUSIQA Has Announced New Executive Director Anthony Barilla

Musiqa, the composer-led chamber music non-profit, has selected its new Executive Director. Board President Pamela Horton announced this week that, as of January 13, Anthony Barilla would replace Brian Hodge in this leadership role.

"All of us in Musiqa were wowed by Anthony's creativity, vision, and accomplishments, and enormously grateful that he has taken on this leadership position with us," stated Artistic Director Anthony Brandt.

Mr. Barilla is a composer, musician and performer who has spent over two decades working in the arts in Houston and Europe. In 1998 he was appointed Associate Director of Infernal Bridegroom Productions, a Houston-based theater company widely respected for their challenging ensemble work. In 2003 he was named as IBP's Artistic Director. In 2007 he moved to Kosovo where, among other things, he was involved in the Mitrovica Rock School, a music school for young people in an ethnically-divided town. Since returning to Houston he has continued to be creatively and administratively involved with a number of local arts organizations. He has written music and songs for theaters, bands and radio programs including This American Life.

"As a longtime fan of Musiqa's work, I'm thrilled and honored to be a part of their team," stated Mr. Barilla. "Departing Executive Director Brian Hodge has left the organization stronger than he found it: under his leadership, Musiqa won its second national award for adventurous programming, a commission from Chamber Music America, and multiple grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, and expanded its public and educational programming. I look forward to picking up where he left off as we prepare to announce Musiqa's next season of vital and inspiring programming."

Musiqa is dedicated to the performance of contemporary music. Founded in 2002 and led by four composers, Musiqa aims to enrich and inspire the community through programs that integrate contemporary music with other modern art forms. Musiqa celebrates modern creative arts through interdisciplinary concerts that highlight modern music and its connections to literature, film, dance, art, and more. With its innovative collaborations and educational programming, Musiqa strives to make modern repertoire accessible and vital to audiences of all ages and musical backgrounds.





