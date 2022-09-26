Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lone Star College North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present MISERY Based on the Novel by Stephen King

MISERY follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home.

Register for Houston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

Lone Star College North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present MISERY Based on the Novel by Stephen King

Lone Star College North Harris
in collaboration with Cash Carpenter Productions will present Misery by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King.

Starring: Amanda Vennebush, Jose Moreno, and Shane Manning

Directed and Designed by John Cash Carpenter
Stage Managed by Vicky Herrera

MISERY follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

Show dates:
Wed October 19, 2022 at 7:30pm
Thu October 20, 2022 at 7:30pm
Fri October 21, 2022 at 7:30pm
Sat October 22, 2022 at 7:30pm
Sun October 23, 2022 at 3:00pm
Fri October 28, 2022 at 7:30pm
Sat October 29, 2022 at 3pm

Ticket prices:
$15.00 Adults, Students, Children
$30.00 VIP (only 9 seats per show) includes center/center seating with extra leg room, gift bag, and a tour of Annie Wilkes's house after the show.

To purchase tickets please visit:
lonestarcollegenorthharris.ticketleap.com/misery/

Lone Star College-North Harris

2700 W. W. Thorne Blvd.

Houston, TX 77073

For further information please call 281-765-7963

*Please Note: This production contains Adult Language and Violence and intended for mature audiences. Parental discretion is advised.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LEND ME A SOPRANO at Alley TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of LEND ME A SOPRANO at Alley Theatre
September 22, 2022

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is presenting the world premiere production - Lend Me A Soprano, written by Tony-Award winner Ken Ludwig. This hilarious production runs through October 9, 2022 in the Hubbard Theatre and is directed by Eleanor Holdridge. Check out photos from opening night here!
The Moody Center for the Arts Announces URBAN NIGHTS: A COMMUNAL ART EXPERIENCEThe Moody Center for the Arts Announces URBAN NIGHTS: A COMMUNAL ART EXPERIENCE
September 21, 2022

Continuing to push the boundaries of interdisciplinary art programming, the Moody Center for the Arts presents Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience, Saturday, November 5 & 6.
THE THIN PLACE Announced At 4th Wall Theatre CompanyTHE THIN PLACE Announced At 4th Wall Theatre Company
September 21, 2022

4th Wall Theatre Company, Houston’s home for extraordinary performances up close, is proud to present the Regional Premiere production of the highly suspenseful off-Broadway play THE THIN PLACE by award-winning playwright, Lucas Hnath.
SIX National Tour to Make Houston Debut at the Hobby Center in NovemberSIX National Tour to Make Houston Debut at the Hobby Center in November
September 21, 2022

Tickets to SIX at Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center by will go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10AM. SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will play the Hobby Center for 16 performances November 8-20, 2022.
Cirque Du Soleil's KOOZA Tickets Now On-Sale To The PublicCirque Du Soleil's KOOZA Tickets Now On-Sale To The Public
September 20, 2022

The thrilling, internationally-acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production KOOZA is making a celebrated return to Houston for the second time. From January 25 to March 5, 2023, audiences are invited under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park to be swept away by the sheer magic, daredevil performances and mischievous clowns of KOOZA.