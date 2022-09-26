Lone Star College North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present MISERY Based on the Novel by Stephen King

Lone Star College North Harris

in collaboration with Cash Carpenter Productions will present Misery by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King.

Starring: Amanda Vennebush, Jose Moreno, and Shane Manning

Directed and Designed by John Cash Carpenter

Stage Managed by Vicky Herrera

MISERY follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

Show dates:

Wed October 19, 2022 at 7:30pm

Thu October 20, 2022 at 7:30pm

Fri October 21, 2022 at 7:30pm

Sat October 22, 2022 at 7:30pm

Sun October 23, 2022 at 3:00pm

Fri October 28, 2022 at 7:30pm

Sat October 29, 2022 at 3pm

Ticket prices:

$15.00 Adults, Students, Children

$30.00 VIP (only 9 seats per show) includes center/center seating with extra leg room, gift bag, and a tour of Annie Wilkes's house after the show.

To purchase tickets please visit:

lonestarcollegenorthharris.ticketleap.com/misery/

Lone Star College-North Harris

2700 W. W. Thorne Blvd.

Houston, TX 77073

For further information please call 281-765-7963

*Please Note: This production contains Adult Language and Violence and intended for mature audiences. Parental discretion is advised.