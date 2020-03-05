LEGALLY BLONDE to Take the Stand at ArtFACTORY

Follow Elle Woods (and Bruiser, of course!) to Harvard University and beyond in artFACTORY's brand new, vivacious production. Starring Anna Drake as Elle, this totally fab, high-energy musical translation of the beloved film will have you seeing pink and doing the "Bend and Snap" in the aisles!

Bubbly, blonde bombshell and President of the U. C. L. A. chapter of Delta Nu sorority, Elle Woods (Anna Drake), follows her hunky ex boyfriend, Warner (Tyler Galindo), to Harvard Law School. After being kicked out of class on the first day and confronted by Warner's new girlfriend, a serious brunette, Vivienne Kensington (Julia Noble), Elle quickly discovers that she may be in over her head.

With the help of her new friends, headstrong teacher's assistant Emmett (Colton Berry) and Ireland-obsessed hairdresser Paulette (Crystyl Swanson), Elle decides to put down the fashion magazines and open a law book. Also cheered on by an entourage of sorority sisters, her own Greek Chorus, Margot (Emily Curda), Serena (Brennan Ashley), and Pilar (Ivanna Martinez), Elle regains her spunk and fearlessness. Elle finds herself on a new path as she pushes through stereotypes and lands an internship with brass tacks lawyer, Professor Callahan (Danny Willis).

Callahan's team is put to work representing fitness video star Brooke Wyndham (Robyn Troup) who is being held in the Boston Women's Correctional Facility under accusation of murdering her husband. Elle immediately bonds with her and charges forward into battle to prove Brooke's innocence. With the spirited support of her Delta Nus, Paulette, Emmett, and some unlikely new friends, Elle scores a win; discovering that being true to yourself never goes out of style.

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, LEGALLY BLONDE features a hysterical and heartfelt book by Heather Hach with addicting pop-rock music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin. artFACTORY's brand new production features an entirely local cast including Izzy Alderete (Carlos and others), Amy Barnes (Gaelen and others), Corey Barron (Dewey and others), Sydney Blankenship (Chutney and others), Chase Callahan (Aaron and others), Michael Castillo (Pforzheimer and others), Leanna Elkins (Leilani and others), Luke Hamilton (Nikos and others), Emily Holub (Enid), Ronnie McClaren (Kate and others), Bill Shafer (Elle's Dad and others), and Caleb Wyrick (Kyle and others). LEGALLY BLONDE is directed and choreographed by Luke Hamilton, with music direction by Jane Volke, associate music direction by Chase Callahan, production design by Colton Berry, and stage management by Rachel Epstein.

LEGALLY BLONDE runs March 19 through April 5 with Thursday performances at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday performances at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday performances at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available at artFACTORYhouston.com or by calling the box office at 832.210.5200. artFACTORY is located just north of downtown at 1125 Providence St. and ample on-site parking is completely free.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You