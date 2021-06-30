Juilliard and High School Drama Students Unite to Perform Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT

4th Wall Theatre Company, Houston's home for extraordinary performances up close, is proud to present the Summer Shakes Showcase production of Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT featuring students from the Juilliard Drama School and Houston-area high schools.

Summer Shakes is a new, rigorous Shakespearean actor training program hosted by 4th Wall Theatre. Philip Lehl, Co-Artistic Director of 4th Wall and alumnus of Juilliard, serves as the program director.

Summer Shakes is an exciting learning and mentorship opportunity for Houston high school students. No other theatre education program in the city integrates the core participants of this program: local high school students, advanced conservatory students, a master teacher, and professional designers. The inaugural class of 12 high school participants was selected from an intense, city-wide audition call and represents seven schools across the greater Houston area.

Summer Shakes will culminate in four public showcase performances of AS YOU LIKE IT from July 22 to July 25. Designers Andrew Vance and Yezminne Zepeda will provide lighting and sound respectively for this student-acted piece. Director Philip Lehl remarked about the production: "I'm thrilled to be working with an incredible team of professional designers to create a pared down production of AS YOU LIKE IT that allows these students to focus on Shakespeare's text. The showcase will be the perfect opportunity for them to apply all the techniques they learned over the course of the summer."

For more information about 4th Wall's Summer Shakes program, please visit 4thwalltheatreco.com.