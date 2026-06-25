Interview: Callina Anderson on Bringing Frankie to Life in FRNAKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

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Few characters in contemporary theatre wear their vulnerability as cautiously as Frankie. At first glance, she's guarded, fiercely independent, and reluctant to let anyone get too close. But beneath that carefully constructed exterior is a woman longing for the same thing so many of us seek: genuine connection.

In Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, actor Callina Anderson brings warmth, wit, and emotional honesty to Terrence McNally's unforgettable heroine. As Happy Hour Readings embarks on its first major production, Anderson reflects on discovering Frankie's resilience, navigating the play's timeless themes of loneliness and love, and helping lay the foundation for an exciting new chapter in Houston theatre. We spoke with her about the role, the rehearsal process, and why this intimate story continues to resonate with audiences decades after its premiere.

Frankie is often described as guarded, practical, and emotionally cautious. What was your entry point into understanding her?

I tried to understand the “why” behind her defenses. During the play, you discover the circumstances around Frankie’s deep hurt. I’ve also felt hurt a few times in my life, so it was easy to relate with her and start from there.

Calinna Anderson and Jay Sullivan in Happy Hour Readings production of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Photo by Tasha Gorel

What do you think people most often misunderstand about Frankie?

Something audiences have been noting, and I initially had questions about as well, is why she lets Johnny stay in her apartment. He comes onto her super strong, and yet she keeps staying in the room. My hope is instead of Frankie seeming weak or desperate, she’s someone desperate for connection, and her willingness to give every chance to see if that’s something she can have with Johnny.

At its heart, the play is a conversation between two lonely people. What do you think Frankie is truly searching for?

Ultimately, Frankie wants to be loved, and all that comes with it–romance, to be wooed and listened to, someone to take care of her, companionship, to feel safe. She wants to be seen for who she really is and for someone to accept her, warts and all.

Calinna Anderson and Jay Sullivan in Happy Hour Readings production of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Photo by Tasha Gorel

Why do you think audiences continue to connect with this story decades after it premiered?

There are definitely themes in this show that are of its time (the 80s) that we in society try not to emulate anymore–Johnny pursues Frankie in a way that many might see as creepy or cringe–but over and over I’ve heard people describe this show as “deeply human.” Flawed people doing flawed things in order to be with one another is something we all recognize in ourselves. How we get there may change with the times, but seeing people fight for love is timeless.

What discoveries did you make about Frankie during rehearsals that weren't apparent when you first read the script?

Frankie is feisty! When I first read the script, I saw Frankie as much softer and potentially easily swayed by love, but as we went through the rehearsal process, I started to see her fire. She’s no nonsense, and has no qualms setting Johnny straight. She’s tough, but still desires intimacy, and that’s what I love about her.

Calinna Anderson and Jay Sullivan in Happy Hour Readings production of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Photo by Tasha Gorel

The play unfolds over a single night. What dramatic opportunities does that compressed timeframe create?

You get to see everything about them come out. Past traumas and loves, future and dashed dreams. You see two people willing to stay in one room together and see what the night has in store.

What's your favorite line or moment in the play?

Frankie is so funny. She has such a sarcastic and dry humor. I love saying all of her offhanded quips, but there is a point in the show where I get to bark at Johnny and it doesn’t quite land on him. It’s particularly funny.

Calinna Anderson and Jay Sullivan in Happy Hour Readings production of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Photo by Tasha Gorel

What has it meant to you to help launch Happy Hour Readings' first major production with Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune?

I’m beyond honored that I was thought of and trusted with making their dream of a full production come true. Beyond skill or talent, I know they wanted a team that could create the foundation of what’s to come for them. I feel an immense responsibility to do my best every night and not let them down.

How does participating in Happy Hour Readings' first major production differ from other theater experiences you've had?

There were so many new faces on the production team; designers I had never met, working with our director Emma who was also learning as we went. Everyone felt eager and open to learn. No one was set in their ways, and that was so refreshing.

Calinna Anderson and Jay Sullivan in Happy Hour Readings production of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Photo by Tasha Gorel

Why should audiences make time for Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune?

I think we are living in cynical times. We’ve all been let down in some way, and it’s easy to harden our hearts in order to not feel hurt again. This play invites audiences to soften, risk opening up just a little, and see if there is still something beautiful to be found.

Any future projects for Callina Anderson? Anything you can share with the BroadwayWorld Audience?

Nothing as of now, but any future work can be found at linktr.ee/callina.anderson

As Callina Anderson makes clear, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is more than a love story. It is a reminder that even after disappointment and heartbreak, the possibility of connection is worth the risk. In an era where vulnerability can feel like a radical act, this intimate production invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and perhaps leave with their hearts a little more open.

It is also a milestone for Houston's theatre community. As Happy Hour Readings launches its first major production, supporting this company means investing in the next generation of local artists and storytellers. If Anderson's passion is any indication, this is only the beginning.

Whether you're a longtime theatre lover or discovering Happy Hour Readings for the first time, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune promises an evening of humor, honesty, and hope. Don't miss the chance to experience this heartfelt production and support an emerging company that is helping shape Houston's vibrant performing arts scene. To support Happy Hour Readings check out the website link here: LINK

Calinna Anderson and Jay Sullivan in Happy Hour Readings production of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Photo by Tasha Gorel