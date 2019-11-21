Howard Goodall Brings His First U.S. Beatles Presentation To The George Theater In Houston

World-renowned composer and Beatles expert Howard Goodall comes to Houston for his first Beatles presentation in the United States, where he will share his insights into the creative genius of the Fab Four. Gow Media and St. Luke's United Methodist Church Friends of Music have collaborated to create this extraordinary event, which takes place Dec. 16 at the beautiful George Theater, home of Houston's A.D. Players repertory company. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with light bites served both before and after Goodall's presentation, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Goodall, one of Great Britain's top composers, has a longstanding friendship with Paul McCartney and a deep understanding of the legacy of the Beatles. Goodall will discuss how particular songs came together; the Beatles' innovative use of instruments and their impact on the development of popular music. Goodall's talk will be followed by a Q&A session with journalist Ken Hoffman of Gow Media, perhaps Houston's biggest Beatles fan.

Howard Goodall is one of Britain's best-known composers of choral music, stage musicals, TV and film scores. He is also a distinguished music historian and broadcaster. His choral music has been commissioned to mark many national ceremonies and memorials; his settings of Psalm 23 and Love Divine are among the most performed of all sacred music, featured on several platinum-selling CDs. Eternal Light: A Requiem has had more than 550 live performances throughout the world since its première in 2008 and won him a Classical BRIT Award for Composer of the Year. His 2009 Enchanted Voices, a setting of the Beatitudes, won a Gramophone award.

Goodall's first West End musical, The Hired Man, opened in 1984 and has since been performed all over the world, winning many international awards. Other West End musicals include Girlfriends, The Kissing-Dance, the dreaming, Love Story and Bend it Like Beckham, which is touring India, the United States and Canada in 2019-20. He has composed some of the best-known British TV theme tunes of the last 40 years. The animated Mr. Bean series is the world's most-followed entertainment product, with more than 80 million Facebook followers and 10 million YouTube subscribers. He won a Primetime Emmy in 2011 for Original Dramatic Score for the HBO film Into the Storm.

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: The George Theatre, 5420 Westheimer, Houston, 77056

TARIFF: VIP Tickets: $100 - includes prime seating, exclusive meet and greet and photo opportunity with Howard Goodall, light bites and drinks, with early admission at 6 p.m.

Tier 1 Seating: $50

Tier 2 Seating: $40

Tier 3 Seating: $35

Obstructed Seating: $30

Purchase Tickets Here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35111/production/1019214





