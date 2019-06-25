Houston Symphony to Perform THE MUSIC OF QUEEN

The Houston Symphony's Bank of America Summer Sounds Series gets set to rock Jones Hall with The Music of Queen. This two-night-only program brings Queen's unforgettable hits amped up by a full rock band, the Houston Symphony, and a star rockin' vocalist at 7:30 p.m. on July 5 and 6.

The Houston Symphony, augmented by a full rock band, covers a set list of Queen's iconic hits like "We Are the Champions," "Somebody to Love," and "Bohemian Rhapsody." Guest conductor Brent Havens returns to Houston to lead the electrifying program with rock vocalist Brody Dolyniuk. Concertgoers can enjoy drinks and photo ops in the lobby prior to the performance.

Formed in the 1970s, the English rock band Queen dominated popular culture as one of the world's top-selling recording and concert acts. With record sales estimated in the hundreds of millions, Queen received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. The classical influence in progressive rock anthems like "Bohemian Rhapsody" makes Queen's music particularly well-suited for symphony orchestras.

The Music of Queen takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.





