Houston Grand Opera to Present Studio Recitals at Rienzi

HGO's popular Studio Recital series returns with artists of the 2019-20 Houston Grand Opera Studio performing an intimate program of diverse works on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 at Rienzi, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The up-and-coming singers and pianist, among the most talented in the world of opera, have designed a program consisting of three groups of mixed repertoire that create a loose narrative around stages of life - before, during, and after times of personal/interpersonal upheaval. They will explore how struggles lead to a greater understanding of the world, one's relationships, and the individual's place in society. A variety of works have been programmed to take the audience on a journey both in music and text. Among the repertoire, eight languages are represented: Swedish, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Chinese, Italian and English. The eclectic mix of composers ranges from Chausson and Duparc to the contemporary American composer Lori Laitman and singer-songwriter Luther Vandross. Some of the other composers include Brahms, Rachmaninoff, Obradors, Debussy, and Nordqvist. The recital will illuminate how art relates to the human experience over many centuries and cultures.

The Houston Grand Opera Studio is one of the most respected young artist programs in the country. For more than 40 years, it has served promising singers and pianist/coaches, providing a bridge between full-time training and full-fledged operatic careers. During a residency of up to three years, each performer receives customized training from an expert team while gaining invaluable performance experience at the highest level.

Tariff: Tickets are $40. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the box office at 713-228-6737.





