Houston Grand Opera Announces Next Season's HGO Studio Artists

After an international search, Houston Grand Opera has announced the five new singers and six returning artists who will train with the HGO Studio for 2022-23. One of the most respected and highly competitive young artist programs in the world, the HGO Studio provides comprehensive career development to young singers and pianist/coaches who have demonstrated potential to make major contributions to the art form.

First-year HGO Studio artists include:

Meryl Dominguez, soprano

Navasard Hakobyan, baritone (first place at HGO's 2022 Eleanor McCollum Competition Concert of Arias)

Michelle Papenfuss, pianist/coach

Renée Richardson, soprano

Erin Wagner, mezzo-soprano

Returning HGO Studio artists include:

Ricardo Garcia, tenor

Cory McGee, bass

Bin Yu Sanford, pianist/coach

Luke Sutliff, baritone

Eric Taylor, tenor

Emily Treigle, mezzo-soprano

"It is thrilling to see the pure talent in this year's class of HGO Studio members. Their passion and energy are contagious," said HGO Studio Director Brian Speck. "The HGO Studio program gives the next generation of opera singers and coaches the tools they need to succeed in a highly competitive industry. This is the place for aspiring opera stars hoping to launch major careers on the stages of the world's great opera houses. And it is truly gratifying to know that by helping them build on their innate talents to achieve their dreams, we're helping to ensure the future of the entire art form."

The HGO Studio receives hundreds of applications from singers and pianists each year for this highly competitive program. For singers interested in HGO, the audition process culminates in the company's annual Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers Concert of Arias, which was held on January 21, 2022.

The HGO Studio trains young artists in their chosen discipline of classical singing, piano, and coaching, and the artists commit to an intense, individualized study program while living in Houston from mid-August through May. During a residency of up to three years, HGO Studio artists receive specialized training in voice, movement, and languages and are afforded numerous performance opportunities with the organization. Studio artists are cast in both major and supporting roles in mainstage productions, giving them direct access to work with world-renowned artists, directors, and conductors. Studio artists also participate in recitals and perform in venues across the city and state for numerous events. Since its inception 45 years ago, the HGO Studio has grown into one of the most respected young artist programs in the world. Each of the young artists in the HGO Studio has access to a learning environment that emphasizes practical experience within the professional opera world. This includes regular coaching sessions with industry professionals, roles in HGO mainstage productions, recital performances, and a variety of other concert engagements.