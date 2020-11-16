Houston Chamber Choir Announces 2020-2021 Virtual Season

The Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage kicks off November 22.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson, has announced its new, inspirational 2020-2021 virtual season, To Everything a Season.

The Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage kicks off Nov. 22 and includes five customized and heartfelt concert videos created to remind audiences that even in difficult times like these, beauty and joy can be found throughout the changing seasons of our lives.

"The unprecedented challenges of these times have sparked an incredible creativity within our organization," says Robert Simpson, Founder and Artistic Director. "The Houston Chamber Choir can now sing to the entire world thanks to our innovative virtual stage. I have never been more energized by the artistry of our musicians or the resourcefulness of our staff led by Mariam Khalili, Managing Director.

The Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage offers world-class performances to music aficionados across the globe. People on every continent can access inspiring concerts, dynamic original programming with behind-the-scenes footage, favorites from the archive and the popular podcast, With One Accord from a Grammy Award winning professional choir. Beautiful music is at one's fingertips with a wi-fi connection.

The Houston Chamber Choir 2020-2021 concert line-up is:

I. A Time to Give Thanks

Sunday, Nov. 22

The thought of singing for audiences again fills the Choir with gratitude and anticipation, two feelings often associated with thanksgiving. In this concert, two new performances will be introduced, along with personal reflections, excerpts from past performances, a sing-along and a special virtual choir project, a feast for eyes and ears. Come and experience this joyful season concert kick-off.

II. A Time to Bring Hope

Sunday, Dec. 20

The Houston Chamber Choir's annual tradition of coming together to celebrate the promise of hope and peace at Christmas continues. The company offers joyous new performances and reflections from seasons past at the beloved Villa de Matel. Singing is at the very heart of the holiday season, and the Choir is eager to share favorite carols and new material from around the world.

III. A Time to Lift Up

Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021

There is nothing new in the notion that teachers are essential. However, the realization of just how resilient and fearless these professionals are has lifted them to hero status over the last several months. Tribute is paid to the indomitable spirit of music educators, and their students, with favorite sights and sounds from past Hear the Future Annual Choral Invitational festivals.

IV. A Time to Journey Inward

Sunday, Mar. 21, 2021

The revered Chinese choral conductor, Dr. Ma Geshun, offered one piece of advice to students seeking to improve - "Go deeper." This wisdom also applies to those wishing to experience the power of sacred choral masterpieces. Join the Houston Chamber Choir on a journey inward to experience this treasured repertoire.

V. A Time to Draw Closer

Sunday, May 9, 2021 (Mother's Day)

The season finale combines the exhilaration of a festival concert with the down-home welcome of a family reunion. Recent experiences have shown how important community is and how much people rely on the arts to lift their spirits and enrich their lives. This concert is especially notable since it is the world premiere of a commissioned work by noted Houston composer Mark Buller.

"As they say on Broadway, 'the show must go on,' and our dedicated supporters are making sure that happens with Houston Chamber Choir," says Mariam Khalili, Managing Director. "We started the year on top of the world with our Grammy win in January, and then the pandemic drastically altered the course of our 2019-2020 season."

"However, the creative drive never wavered, and we adapted our model to bring beautiful music to our audiences through our With One Accord podcast," Khalili continues. "We are humbled and ever-grateful to our audience and our donors for their inspiration and continued support. And finally, I salute Robert Simpson, our Choir members and the amazing staff who have worked tirelessly to bring this exquisite new season to fruition."

To Everything a Season will be available online, accessible from any location in the world. All five concerts can be viewed by visiting HoustonChamberChoir.org on your computer or smart device.

An annual subscription for the entire season can be purchased for $40 with a 50 percent introductory coupon, providing unlimited viewing of five concerts on the Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage, in addition to access to curated content and extras.

A rental option is available for $9.99, with individual access to the concert of your choosing for three days. Watch the concert as many times as you like during the three-day rental period. Alternately, one can purchase unlimited access to their preferred concert from the Houston Chamber Choir Digital Sound Stage for $24.99 or choose the option to "set your own price."

The Choir continues its successful podcast series With One Accord every Monday and Friday at noon CT, described as a "one-stop shop for choral joy." Join in for "Music Mondays" with Robert Simpson as he presents performances by the Houston Chamber Choir and choral ensembles around the nation, get a glimpse into the personalities of the Houston Chamber Choir on "Behind the Music" with arts and culture expert St. John Flynn, and take a look at the choral world's rising stars on "Education Spotlight" with arts education enthusiast April Harris.

Find more information on the podcast at HoustonChamberChoir.org/podcast-with-one-accord.

It is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Anchor, YouTube and "houstonchamberchoir.tv."

