Houston Ballet's Virtual Jubilee of Dance Raises $75,000

Viewers had 48 hours to watch the program, which began on December 4.

Dec. 9, 2020  

Houston Ballet's Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance is a star-studded celebration featuring every lead dancer in a jubilant one-night-only performance of highlights from Houston Ballet's extensive repertory.

This season, the Jubilee of Dance took place virtually for the first time.

The program raised a total of $75,000, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The 2020 Jubilee of Dance featured around two hours of excerpts from signature works created for Houston Ballet, including "Sylvia," "Marie," "Romeo & Juliet," "Swan Lake," "Giselle" and "La Bayadere" as well as Disha Zhang's "Elapse," Justin Peck's "Reflections," Aszure Barton's Angular Momentum", and Mark Morris' "The Letter V."

Read more on the Houston Chronicle.



