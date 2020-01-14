Harry Connick, Jr. And His Band Bring Intimate Performance To Houston

Renowned singer, actor and musician Harry Connick, Jr. returns to Houston for an evening of the True Love: An Intimate Performance Tour presented by Society for the Performing Arts (SPA) on March 11, 2020 at 8:00pm in The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.



While Harry Connick, Jr. is the virtual definition of a multi-talented star, with notable triumphs as a television personality and an actor, the foundation of his art remains his music. After 30 million albums sold worldwide and a music, film, television and Broadway career spanning three decades, Harry Connick, Jr. returns with a sensational new record that debuted atop the Jazz charts, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter. Join Harry and his band for an intimate performance of songs from True Love as well as classics from his remarkable career.



In addition to his accomplishments as a performer, Connick has always found time to be charitable and has done some of his most important work in his efforts to help his hometown of New Orleans rebuild after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. He, along with friend Branford Marsalis, conceived of "Musicians' Village," a community in the Upper Ninth Ward of New Orleans. To date, Musicians' Village has provided homes for many of the city's displaced residents as well as a focal point for preserving and extending New Orleans' creative heritage with the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music.





