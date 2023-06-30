HITS Theatre Presents CARRIE THE MUSICAL This Summer

HITS Theatre has announced the arrival of CARRIE the musical - a hauntingly beautiful show that is sure to send shivers down your spine! This classic horror story has been transformed into a stunning stage performance that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

CARRIE the musical explores themes of bullying, isolation, and the power of fear. The story follows Carrie White (Donna Taylor), a young girl who is constantly tormented by her classmates at school and abused by her overbearing, religious mother at home. As her powers grow stronger, Carrie becomes a ticking time bomb, leading to a prom night that ends in tragedy.

Based on Stephen King's novel, this intense production follows the story of a high school outsider with telekinetic powers and the horrors that ensue. The musical features a mix of intense and emotional songs, capturing both the teenage angst of the characters and the horror elements of the story. Some of the well-known songs from the show include "Carrie," "The World According to Chris," "And Eve Was Weak," and "You Shine."

HITS Theatre's production of CARRIE the musical promises to bring the haunting and powerful story to life on stage along with talented young performers and a captivating set design. It's a show that blends elements of horror, drama, and music, making it a unique and memorable experience for the audience.

Directed by HITS Producing Artistic Director Adam Wagner, CARRIE the musical will be performed by a troupe of 14 Houston-area HITS students, all of whom are between 14-20. Choreographed by Courtney Chilton and welcoming to the HITS community our music director, Zachary Dietz (Broadway: Music Director, Mrs. Doubtfire.)

Performance Dates and Ticket Information:

August 4 -5 at 7pm / $25 Tickets

August 6 at 3pm / $15 Tickets

August 10 at 7pm / $20 Tickets

August 11- 12 at 7pm / $25 Tickets

For over 40 years, HITS' compassionate approach engages student creators in professional training to find their passion and raise their unique voice. HITS Theatre is committed to providing a diverse and inclusive safe space using eco-conscious practices, mindful techniques, and fanciful storytelling. We believe this in-depth experience in the performing arts fosters creativity, confidence, and social-emotional learning―on and off stage. HITS programming is supported in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, The Brown Foundation, Cullen Trust for the Performing Arts, County Connections is funded in part by Harris County, CASE for Kids, and Harris County Department of Education and generous contributions from individuals and families.