GLORIA Comes to 4th Wall Theatre Company in March

4th Wall Theatre Company will present the Houston Premiere production of the explosive Pulitzer Prize Finalist play GLORIA by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

This whip-smart satire follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn thirty. But when an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell their own story become higher than ever. Longtime Alley Theatre artist James Black will direct the cast of all Houston-based actors, including: Skyler Sinclair, Brooke Wilson, and making their 4th Wall debuts, Tadrian White, Karina Pal Montaño-Bowers, Brandon Hearnsberger, and Wesley Whitson.

The design team for this production will include some of Houston's top theatre talent, featuring Lighting and Set Design by Kevin Rigdon, Sound Design by Jon Harvey, Costume Design by Paige Willson, and Properties Design by Corey Nance.

For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's current season and to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, please visit the theater's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com or follow @4thwallhouston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Directed by: James Black

Featuring: Tadrian White, Karina Pal Montaño-Bowers, Skyler Sinclair, Brooke Wilson, Brandon Hearnsberger, Wesley Whitson

Dates: March 24 - April 16, 2022 (7:30pm evening performances; 3:00pm Sunday matinees)

Duration: Performance runs approximately 2 hours plus a 15 minute intermission

Location: 1824 Spring Street, Studio 101, Houston TX 77007

Tickets: $17 - $53; purchase online at www.4thwalltheatreco.com or call (832) 767-4991

COVID-19 Policies: Please visit this page for our most up to date COVID-19 policies.

Special Performances:

Preview: Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:30pm

Opening Night: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:30pm

Open-Caption: Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3:00pm

Pay-What-You-Can: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 7:30pm