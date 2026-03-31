Full Cast and Creative Team Set for DEAR ALIEN at Alley Theatre

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Alley Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of Dear Alien. Directed by Shelley Butler, Liz Duffy Adams’ existential comedy follows an advice columnist as he races against the clock to make one last deadline.

“It was love at first sight,” said Melrose. “It was the early 90s, and I was a directing student. Our professor encouraged us to check out the work samples of the incoming playwrighting students. I read Liz Duffy Adams’ work sample and was delighted by her sense of humor, whimsy, and way with language. The next year, I directed her new play, and a lifelong collaboration was born. We worked together on numerous plays including our wildly successful production of Born with Teeth at the Alley which went on to run across the country and later the West End in a production by the Royal Shakespeare Company. It is a real honor to produce another Liz Duffy Adams’ world premiere. Dear Alien is in many ways Liz at her most raw and unfiltered. It comes straight from the heart. The first time I read it I laughed out loud at some parts and gasped at others. I hope audiences have a similar visceral, immediate reaction as they watch it performed live.”

The cast includes Resident Acting Company Members Dylan Godwin as Dear Alien and Melissa Molano as Scrittora. Brandon Hearnsberger as Écrivain rounds out the cast.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Sara Ryung Clement, Lighting Designer Alan C. Edwards, Sound Designer Curtis Craig, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Assistant Director Bradley Michalakis, Stage Manager Bill Muñoz, and Assistant Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray. Performances run Friday, May 8 to Sunday, May 31 in the Neuhaus Theatre. Tickets are on now sale, starting at $45.