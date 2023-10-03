FADE TO BLACK at Shabach Enterprises Gets Two Major Grants

Local company gets two special awards for funding

By: Oct. 03, 2023

FADE TO BLACK at Shabach Enterprises Gets Two Major Grants Shabach Enterprise, the visionary force behind the renowned Fade To Black Play Festival, is delighted to announce its selection as a recipient of two prestigious grants: the Houston Arts and Cultural Stabilization Grant (ACSG) and the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity (HEF). These grants mark a pivotal moment in our journey, and we feel deeply honored to have been chosen.

S. Denise O'Neal, Executive Director, expressed her gratitude, saying, "These generous grants, serving as our first substantial round of funding, will provide the financial backing essential for our mission of advancing the new works of African-American artists."

The Houston Arts and Cultural Stabilization Grant, made possible by the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) and the Mid-American Arts Alliance (M-AAA), will significantly assist Shabach Enterprise in covering critical expenses, including staff salaries, support for contracted Houston-based artists, and marketing costs. This support will ensure that our initiatives reach a broader audience. Our second major grant, from the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity (HEF), established through a partnership with Wells Fargo, will contribute to acquiring tangible assets.

Shabach Enterprise's Season 2024 marks the commencement of significant developments. These include securing a new office in the Midtown Cultural District, launching a new touring arts initiative, two annual short-play festivals, various educational workshops, and other special interest performances.

Our most ambitious undertaking awaits in 2025. In collaboration with downtown Houston's prominent theatre and education organizations, Shabach Enterprise proudly announces the groundbreaking Fade To Black Arts Festival. Scheduled for June 8-14, 2025, this event will be a first in Texas. Over six days, downtown Houston will burst with the vibrancy of African-American culture through film, music, poetry, theatre, and other art forms. The festival will also feature youth programs and workshops.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Houston Arts and Cultural Stabilization Grant and the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity for their invaluable support and steadfast commitment to the arts in our community.

For more details about Shabach Enterprise, our mission, and opportunities for volunteering and corporate partnerships, please visit [our website](Click Here).




2023 Regional Awards


