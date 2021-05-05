ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END to be Presented at the Crighton Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May. 5, 2021  
Woodlands resident Carolyn Corsano Wong is producing and starring in the one-woman play Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End by Margaret and Allison Engel at the historic Crighton Theatre in downtown Conroe.

This show is a fundraising event for the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation. The play is a loving comic tribute to America's doyenne of domestic satire who sadly passed in 1996 due to complications from a kidney transplant necessitated by polycystic kidney disease. Show dates are June 25-27 with performances 7 pm Friday and 1 and 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets available online at www.crightontheatre.org or 936-441-7469.

https://support.pkdcure.org/fundraiser/3156586


