ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END to be Presented at the Crighton Theatre

Woodlands resident Carolyn Corsano Wong is producing and starring in the one-woman play Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End by Margaret and Allison Engel at the historic Crighton Theatre in downtown Conroe.

This show is a fundraising event for the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation. The play is a loving comic tribute to America's doyenne of domestic satire who sadly passed in 1996 due to complications from a kidney transplant necessitated by polycystic kidney disease. Show dates are June 25-27 with performances 7 pm Friday and 1 and 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets available online at www.crightontheatre.org or 936-441-7469.

https://support.pkdcure.org/fundraiser/3156586