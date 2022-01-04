Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Calls For Entries For Student Playwright Festival

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) is seeking submissions for our 2022 Student Playwright Festival. High school seniors from the Houston metropolitan area are encouraged to submit previously unproduced one-act plays, up to 30 minutes in length for consideration.

Between three and five submissions will be chosen with each selected playwright being awarded a $500 scholarship. The playwrights will be paired with a mentor-a Houston-based playwright whose work has been produced locally and around the country. The mentor and students will work in tandem to fine-tune the plays and prepare them for production. The student playwrights will then be a part of the rehearsal process and will experience their words going from the page to the stage. Finally, they will be the guests of honor as their plays are performed by some of Houston's finest actors on June 8, 2022 at the MATCH - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston.

Carter A. Prentiss, a past Student Playwright Festival scholarship recipient describes the experience as one he would never forget. "Seeing my show go from the moments in my mind to the words on a page and finally to actions on stage was nothing short of amazing."

Student Playwright Festival rules and application are available online at www.dirtdogstheatre.org/spf. Submissions must be received by 11:59pm on February 11, 2022.