Dinolion Presents Immersive Haunt THE RABBIT CAGE at Axelrad

Dinolion launches their inaugural immersive haunted experience, The Rabbit Cage, in support of Axelrad. The Rabbit Cage is a unique haunt experience that re-imagines the conventions of a haunted house. The content of the show is adult and ominous. Patrons are required to follow all rules and all directions given by the cast. The Rabbit Cage is meant to be experienced alone. However, there is an opportunity for two people to enter as a pair under the "admission for two" option. Due to the nature of the story potentially being disturbing, and patrons will be given the safe word, "TERMINATE", if they need to be removed.

Beginning Friday, October 11, 2019, the show will run on weekends through the Halloween season to Saturday, November 2, 2019, upstairs at Axelrad. Show times run every 5 minutes from 9pm to 11pm.

Helmed by Artistic Director, Jeromy Barber, The Rabbit Cage features a familiar talented cast, starring Amy Blackwell, Brenna Rogers, Lauren Kuca, Lindsay Cortner, Richard Lyders, and Tracy Hamblin.

The creative team includes Rebecca Herpin as the Production Manager, Peter Zama as the Technical Director and Rob Lynn as Set Designer. Original music created by Black Kite's Vicki Lynn, and multimedia artist Guadelupe Rocha.

Dinolion is a creative video production company who also produces original immersive theater and events in Houston. Our immersive work includes Red, White, and Blaine (2016), Red House (2017), Carol (2016-2019), Lionshare (2019), Pretty Damn Magic (2019), and The Rabbit Cage (2019).

Leading The Rabbit Cage as the Artistic Director is Jeromy Barber. Barber is a producer, director, and educator who creates content and experiences through his company, Dinolion. Barber's work encourages a connective relationship with the audience and covers a range of visual media, including independent film, music videos, commercial production, interactive content, and live events. He is the co-founder of Dinolion, a production company that develops a wide range of video content, and he is the founder of BETA Theater.

Accompanying Jeromy as the Production Manager for The Rabbit Cage is Rebecca Herpin. Herpin studied Visual Arts at Columbia University in the City of New York. Her passion for film and experimental art led her into a collaboration with Dinolion. Rebecca performed her first role in an immersive piece during Pretty Damn Magic (2019). She's now acting Project Manager for Dinolion, and looks forward to more opportunities to collaborate in Houston

Long time native Houstonian, Peter Zama will be serving as the shows Technical Director. Zama has worked closely on multiple Dinolion projects including Red, White, and Blaine (2016), Red House (2017), Carol (2016-2019), Lionshare (2019), Pretty Damn Magic (2019), and currently The Rabbit Cage (2019). Previous to his work with Dinolion, he built and puppeteered shadow puppets as a member of the performance group BooTown.

Joining as the Set Designer, Robert Lynn is a director, designer and producer, and half of the Houston Creative Duo RAW BANANA. He's a lover and creator of puppets for over a decade. Previously, he has worked in children's talent management and casting (Lauren Singer Talent), and as the Company Manager and Artistic Associate (Theatre Under The Stars).

Dinolion has built a strong reputation of creating immersive experiences unlike many others here in Houston. Unafraid to dive into the dystopian, the dark, and the silenced, The Rabbit Cage promises to challenge the audience in exciting ways.

Tickets and event info: http://bit.ly/therabbitcageticketshouston





